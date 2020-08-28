Register
07:06 GMT28 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds a news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, March 28, 2020

    Japan's Prime Minister Abe Set to Resign

    © REUTERS / Issei Kato
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    3223
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/11/1080190961_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_91e4ec78d6e26838afa130e2a100f21e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202008281080299041-japans-prime-minister-abe-to-resign/

    Despite government officials insisting this week that Shinzo Abe would not ditch his post as head of the government until his second term expires next year, with Abe himself saying he would carry on while taking care of his health, there has been widespread speculation of late about his possible resignation.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has told the country's ruling coalition that he is set to resign, amid a great deal of speculation about his health issues in the past weeks. He will be an incumbent prime minister until his successor is elected.

    Abe said the decision to step down had been spawned by worsening health issues, as his chronic ulcerative colitis recurred, standing in the way of "making right government decisions". The outgoing prime minister went on to note that he hadn't meant to "cause trouble by resigning suddenly," Jiji quoted him as saying.

    Ex-Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida has meanwhile voiced eagerness to be Abe's successor, Kyodo reported.

    Friday saw concerns about Abe's health and speculation about his tenure grow significantly as he made at least two hospital visits over the past week, media reports have it.

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gets into a car as he leaves from Keio University Hospital in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo, August 17, 2020.
    © REUTERS / KYODO
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gets into a car as he leaves from Keio University Hospital in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo, August 17, 2020.

    One of his hospital visits reportedly spanned almost eight hours, as the politician, Japan's longest-serving head of state in terms of consecutive days in office, suffers from a chronic condition, ulcerative colitis, which was in part responsible for forcing him out of office after just a year during his previous prime ministerial term in 2007.

    The governing Liberal Democratic party (LDP) has so far failed to quash speculation that Abe may be unable to serve out his term, which ends in September 2021, as rumours have swirled around how his chronic conditions could impact Abe's tenure.

    LDP allies stressed this week that Abe would carry on in his role until his term as party leader and prime minister comes to an end in a year. The government’s chief spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, said he met Abe twice a day and noticed nothing that could indicate he was in poor health.

    "It's premature to talk about 'post-Abe', as he still has over a year left in his term", Suga said this week.

    However, on Friday, the Japanese media quoted government sources as saying that Abe would consult doctors again – possibly over the phone – before he is due to speak at a press conference at 5 p.m. local time.

    Abe, who turns 66 next month, has so far said little publicly about his visits to Keio University hospital, telling reporters this week that he sought to care more about his health and continue his job.

    The prime minister, who began his second term as the Japanese head of state in 2012, has not indicated if his recent health issues were connected to his long-time bowel condition. When heading into the second term, he assured he could effectively control the symptoms thanks to new medicine, which hadn't been available earlier.

    Related:

    Japan's Abe Back to Work Amid Ongoing Health Rumours
    Japanese PM Abe Reportedly in Hospital For Check-Up
    Speculations on Japanese Prime Minister Abe's Health Issues Cast Shadow on Tenure Record
    Tags:
    prime minister, government, Japan, Shinzo Abe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    GOP Blinders
    Dead on Arrival
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse