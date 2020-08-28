Japan's Prime Minister Abe to Resign, Reports Claim

Despite government officials insisting this week that Shinzo Abe would not ditch his post of the country's leader until his second term expires next year, with Abe himself saying he would carry one while taking care of his health, there has of late been widespread speculation about his possible resignation.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign because of a number of health issues, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Friday saw concerns about his health and speculation about his tenure grow significantly as he made at least two hospital visits in the span of the past week, media reports have it.

One of his hospital visits reportedly lasted almost eight hours, and he is known to suffer from chronic condition - ulcerative colitis, which was in part responsible for forcing him out of office after just a year during his previous term as prime minister in 2007.

The governing Liberal Democratic party (LDP) has so far failed to quash speculation that Abe may be unable to serve out his term, which ends in September 2021, as rumours have swirled around how his chronic conditions could impact Abe's tenure.

LDP allies stressed this week that Abe would carry on in his top government role until his term as party president – and the second one as prime minister – ends in a year. The government’s chief spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, said he met Abe twice a day and noticed nothing that could indicate he was in poor health.

“It’s premature to talk about ‘post-Abe’, as he still has over a year left in his term,” Suga said this week.

However, on Friday, Japanese media quoted government sources as saying that Abe would consult doctors again – possibly over the phone – on Friday before he is due to speak at a press conference at 5pm local time.

Abe, who turns 66 next month, has so far said little publicly about his visits to Keio university hospital, telling reporters this week othat he sought to care more about his health and continue his job.

The prime minister, entered his second term as the Japanese head of state in 2012, has not indicated if his recent health issues were connected to his long-time bowel condition.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW