Rainfall Busting 89-Year-Old Record Lashes Pakistan's Karachi, Pictures of Submerged City Appear

In recent weeks, the monsoon season has been in full-swing in areas of South Asia, especially India and Pakistan. Heavy rainfall has been lashing major cities in both nations, even leading to alarming flooding. In India, parts of Bihar, Mahararashtra, and Assam have been battling severe weather.

A downpour in the Pakistani port city of Karachi has literally left it inundated with water, killing several people as per local media.

The city appears badly hit due to heavy rain showers, as pictures and videos of various areas under water are being posted on social media.

Videos of cars becoming submerged, with water reaching up to steering wheel level, in Karachi have triggered a panic-like situation on social media.

Sharing details about the catastrophic situation in Karachi, netizens have been blaming Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government for its "loose management'.

Never forget these Faces who LEFT you ALONE in Toughest Time and worst Natural Disaster#KarachiRains pic.twitter.com/dAh1XZiCTh — Syeda Trimzi (@TrimiziiiSyeda) August 27, 2020

My thoughts and prayers are with our folks in Karachi who are suffering big time due to gross incompetence of the very people whom they saw fit to be elected as their leaders for the past 12 years. #KarachiRains — Shahid Raza (@schaheid) August 27, 2020

Pakistani Rangers and Army spotted helping citizens during heavy rain in Karachi.

Huge Respect ❤ #KarachiRain pic.twitter.com/wyMhZpMSpc — Umair Khan (official) (@UmairModel) August 27, 2020

Even huge containers placed at MA Jinnah road couldn’t stand in the way of rain waters #Urbanflood #KarachiRains #RainEmergency pic.twitter.com/TTnZzO5fuM — Mir Muhammad 🇵🇰 (@MirPAK5) August 27, 2020

​The rainfall witnessed in Karachi on 25 August broke the 89-year-old record for the highest amount of rain during the month of August, since 1931 when Pakistan was still a part of British-ruled India.

Syed Murad Ali Shah, the provincial chief of Sindh, has also declared a rain emergency, as authorities aided by the armed forces began a giant clean-up operation.

Due to the intense rain, residents in Karachi have been complaining of traffic jams and power outages. People have also shared videos of water seeping into their houses.

​Netizens from around the world have been posting well wishes and strength for Karachi under such extraordinary circumstances.

Catastrophic storm of heavy rainfall since morning. I’m really struggling to calm down myself knowing I’m gonna hear about how many people lost their homes, lives, etc don’t forget to be grateful for what you have & help those who about to lose today all they have #PrayforKarachi — Kiran Zahra. (@morphed25) August 27, 2020

​Last week, Indian capital New Delhi and areas surrounding it also woke up to a cloudy morning with heavy rain lashing the national capital region (NCR). The overabundance of rain also severely waterlogged parts of the area.

#Urbanfloods is serious concern now... earlier cities which are coastal use to face this... now take a look from a landlocked city... my city ... scary enough!!!! #Gurugram #Gurgaon #Gurgaonflood #DelhiRains #DelhiNCR pic.twitter.com/kUB1dswi6a — Kirti Kanwar (@KirteeKanwar) August 19, 2020

#Gurgaonflood #GurgaonRains

Looks like submarine would be needed as mode of transport soon... pic.twitter.com/kERiiQpfPe — Kavita Ahuja (@kavitahuja1) August 20, 2020

