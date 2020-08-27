New Zealand PM Ardern Welcomes Life Sentence for Christchurch Shooter Tarrant

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has supported the court sentence for Christchurch shooter Brenton Tarrant, saying that he deserves "a lifetime of complete and utter silence".
"It gave me relief to know that this person will never see the light of day", she said. "I want to acknowledge the strength of our Muslim community who shared their words in court over the past few days. You relived the horrific events of March 15 to chronicle what happened that day and the pain it has left behind... Nothing will take the pain away, but I hope you felt the arms of New Zealand around you through this whole process, and I hope you continue to feel that through all the days that follow".
In March 2019, Tarrant stormed two mosques in the city of Christchurch, live streaming the massacre. He later pleaded guilty to all 51 murder charges, as well as 40 charges of attempted murder, and one charge for engaging in a terrorist act.
