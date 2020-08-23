Indonesia's Sinabung Volcano Ejects New Column of Hot Ash - Video

According to the news agency, the volcano has become especially active over the past few weeks and ejected columns of ashes several times.
On August 13, it unleashed a column of ash as high as 2,000 meters (6,562 feet), and earlier, on August 10, as high as 5,000 meters.
#BreakingBad : Mount #Sinabung volcano in northern #Sumatra in #Indonesia erupts again. pic.twitter.com/2h55GZ6z3c— ZAHID ABBAS 🇮🇳 (@abbaszahid24) August 23, 2020
The 2,460-meter Sinabung was dormant for about four centuries before exploding in 2010. It has since sporadically been active.
Sinabung is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is prone to seismic impact, as is located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a major area in the ocean where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.
