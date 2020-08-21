6.9-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia, EMSC Says

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit the Banda Sea off Indonesia on Friday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The epicentre of the quake was located 228 km (141 miles) southeast of Katabu at a depth of 640 km (398 miles). At the moment, no tsunami warning has been issued by the authorities.
M6.9 #earthquake (#gempa) strikes 221 km SE of #Katabu (#Indonesia) 22 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/Nu8kDKNNrh— EMSC (@LastQuake) August 21, 2020
