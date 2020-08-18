Register
19:36 GMT18 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Type 056 Corvette

    Photos: PLA Warships Engage in Live-Fire Drills in South China Sea as US Carrier Launches Aircraft

    Youtube/NavyRecognition (Screenshot)
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 51
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202008181080208821-photos-pla-warships-engage-in-live-fire-drills-in-south-china-sea-as-us-carrier-launches-aircraft/

    US and Chinese warships both conducted drills in the South China Sea over the weekend, with a corvette from the Hong Kong garrison engaging in live-fire target practice while a US aircraft carrier carried out flight operations.

    On Sunday, the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) corvette Huizhou practiced shooting at a variety of targets in the South China Sea, and the Hong Kong garrison’s Sina Weibo account posted a video of the drills.

    A Type 056 Jiangdao-class corvette, the 295-foot, 1,500-ton warship is dwarfed even by destroyers and commonly used for escort duties and coastal defense.

    Sputnik Screenshot
    The Chinese Type 056 corvette Huizhou sails in the South China Sea
    Though she be but little, she is fierce. According to the Global Times, the Huizhou’s crew trained in 10 weapons tests including firing jamming bombs, the ship’s main guns and light weapons, as well as helicopter landing training and emergency rescue. The warship focused on anti-submarine warfare, practicing tracking down and torpedoing the undersea hunters.

     

    Sputnik Screenshot
    The Chinese corvette Huizhou fires its main gun in live-fire drills in the South China Sea on August 15, 2020
    Sputnik Screenshot
    The Chinese corvette Huizhou fires a live torpedo during target practice in the South China Sea on August 15, 2020

    Although the Chinese Maritime Safety Administration announced several live-fire drills in the South China Sea this month, the Huizhou’s were not on the schedule reported by the Global Times last week prior to the first such drills.

    Other exercises the PLA has held recently include massive marine assault war games in Guangdong and Hainan, which rehearsed both staging and defending against amphibious assaults, as well as live-fire exercises in the East China Sea.

    However, the Huizhou was far from the only warship to crowd the waters off China’s southern coast. The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan briefly returned to the South China Sea over the weekend, venturing in from the Philippine Sea to conduct flight ops on Friday and Saturday.

    Fighter jet takes off from the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier amid drills in the South China Sea.
    © Photo : Twitter / U.S. Navy
    Fighter jet takes off from the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier amid drills in the South China Sea.

    The Reagan was joined by the cruiser USS Antietam and the destroyers USS Mustin and USS Rafael Peralta, according to a Navy news release.

    “Integrated training included air-to-air operations, combat search and rescue drills, and air defense exercises to increase joint force capability to respond to regional contingencies and maintain warfighting readiness,” the Navy said, noting the strike group also coordinated with a US Air Force B-1B Lancer stationed in Guam, which are now used for maritime patrols.
    Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie So
    An MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 lifts off the flight deck of America’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while conducting operations in the South China Sea.

    “Operations in the South China Sea continue to demonstrate enduring US commitment to allies and partners and a cooperative approach to regional stability and freedom of the seas,” the Navy said. “The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is forward-deployed to the US 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

    In June, the US State Department defined Washington’s rejection of Chinese sovereignty claims in the South China Sea, using the conflict over four groups of islands as a leverage point to try and separate regional nations like Vietnam and the Philippines from friendly association with Beijing. Since then, US military activities in the region have increased drastically, with dual-carrier drills, regular bomber patrols and a daily stream of US reconnaissance aircraft flying along the Chinese coast.

    On Tuesday, CNN published what it said was the first footage from a US spy aircraft over the South China Sea in two years, showing reporter Ivan Watson tagging along on a US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol craft as it flew close enough to Chinese-claimed territory to be warned away by PLA officials on the radio.

    Related:

    Chinese Bombers Take to Skies Above South China Sea for ‘High Intensity Training’ - Video
    Photo: Beijing Reportedly Deploys H-6J Bomber to South China Sea’s Woody Island
    US Ramps Up Carrier, Bomber Drills in South China Sea Amid Tensions With Beijing - Photos
    Tags:
    USS Ronald Reagan, People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), live-fire drill, Type 056 Corvette, South China Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    When the Water Turns Black: World's Biggest Oil Spills
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse