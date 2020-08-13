US Military Refutes Breaching Afghan Peace Deal, Calls Taliban's Claim Attention Grabber

"Allegations by the Taliban of the U.S. violating the agrmnt and causing civcas are false and an attempt to deflect from their con't, escalating violence. We con't to strictly adhere to the agrmnt and call on all sides to reduce violence and work towards peace", Leggett said on Twitter.
Earlier in the day, Taliban* spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid accused the US of "repeated violation" of the February peace deal, saying that US troops had conducted a drone strike in the Mohammad Agha district of Afghanistan's eastern Logar province, leaving three civilians killed.
Similarly, the Afghan government and the US have blamed numerous deadly attacks across the country on the Taliban, urging the radical movement to reduce the violence, as it committed to do under the terms of the deal, in order to make it possible to launch the longed-for intra-Afghan talks.
*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)