Fresh Start: Ex-MONSTA X Member Wonho Reveals MV Teaser for Upcoming Solo Album

After leaving the k-pop boy band last year, the artist returned to the music industry with renewed resolve.

Monbebes (the official name for the fandom of Monsta X) are crying tears of joy as a former member of their favourite band, who was wrongly accused last year of drug use, is having his first comeback as a solo artist.

Highline Entertainment unveiled on 11 August the first MV teaser for a solo album named Part.1 Love Synonym, as well as the schedule for the corporate promotional and branding events.

According to the schedule, on 14 August, one of the tracks, 'LOSING YOU', will be pre-released. Fans are reported to be pleased with the activities, according to Highline.

​Wonho, who debuted as a member of Monsta X in 2015, left the group after a drug and loan scandal with the notorious Han Seo-hee, popularly known for her outrageous behavior, and her girlfriend, Jung Da-eun, in October 2019. Following the allegations surrounding him, Starship Entertainment, the group's label, terminated his contract and announced his departure from the group, which reportedly led to an organized protest by fans, demanding justice for their idol, believing he was innocent. After an investigation was reportedly carried out by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Starship announced that Wonho had been cleared of all allegations. Soon after, Wonho signed another contract, with a sub-company of Starship Entertainment, as a solo artist and producer.

Fans of Wonho as a soloist, who have been given the name Wenees, are celebrating the news with a trending hashtag #Wonho_LosingYou_Teaser.

we got wusic, wonho music, but at the cost of my tears and happiness #Wonho_LosingYou_Teaserpic.twitter.com/ECHO0Qjyqw — wenee struggle twts ̆̈ (@weneestruggles) August 11, 2020

One thing I’ve learned is if you want it to stop hurting you have to let it hurt.



Wonho, thank you for staying with us.

Thank you for loving us.



Let’s heal these wounds together

One chord at a time#WONHO_LosingYou_Teaser #Love_Synonym @official__wonho pic.twitter.com/6kNVF7A5GH — Emi ♡̆̈'s Minhyuk ||Fan acct (@TeamMonbebe) August 11, 2020

webebe are the weakest, just one line of lyrics can make them start crying </3#WONHO_LosingYou_Teaser pic.twitter.com/RkyFaA5nMI — naʷᵉbebeツia📌 (@kkimbae) August 11, 2020