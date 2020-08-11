Fresh Start: Ex-MONSTA X Member Wonho Reveals MV Teaser for Upcoming Solo Album

Monbebes (the official name for the fandom of Monsta X) are crying tears of joy as a former member of their favourite band, who was wrongly accused last year of drug use, is having his first comeback as a solo artist.
Highline Entertainment unveiled on 11 August the first MV teaser for a solo album named Part.1 Love Synonym, as well as the schedule for the corporate promotional and branding events.According to the schedule, on 14 August, one of the tracks, 'LOSING YOU', will be pre-released. Fans are reported to be pleased with the activities, according to Highline.
WONHO 1st Mini Album Part.1 Love Synonym— WONHO Official (@official__wonho) August 10, 2020
(#1) Right for Me
SCHEDULE#원호 #WONHO #Love_Synonym #Right_for_Me pic.twitter.com/pn7OfdONi8
Wonho, who debuted as a member of Monsta X in 2015, left the group after a drug and loan scandal with the notorious Han Seo-hee, popularly known for her outrageous behavior, and her girlfriend, Jung Da-eun, in October 2019. Following the allegations surrounding him, Starship Entertainment, the group's label, terminated his contract and announced his departure from the group, which reportedly led to an organized protest by fans, demanding justice for their idol, believing he was innocent. After an investigation was reportedly carried out by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Starship announced that Wonho had been cleared of all allegations. Soon after, Wonho signed another contract, with a sub-company of Starship Entertainment, as a solo artist and producer.
Fans of Wonho as a soloist, who have been given the name Wenees, are celebrating the news with a trending hashtag #Wonho_LosingYou_Teaser.
#5 in worldwide trends so far 😌💕#WONHO_LosingYou_Teaser @official__wonho pic.twitter.com/4ZCTrzVN0f— shar ◡̈ love synonym (@ultsmx) August 11, 2020
we got wusic, wonho music, but at the cost of my tears and happiness #Wonho_LosingYou_Teaserpic.twitter.com/ECHO0Qjyqw— wenee struggle twts ̆̈ (@weneestruggles) August 11, 2020
One thing I’ve learned is if you want it to stop hurting you have to let it hurt.— Emi ♡̆̈'s Minhyuk ||Fan acct (@TeamMonbebe) August 11, 2020
Wonho, thank you for staying with us.
Thank you for loving us.
Let’s heal these wounds together
One chord at a time#WONHO_LosingYou_Teaser #Love_Synonym @official__wonho pic.twitter.com/6kNVF7A5GH
HES NO LONGER UNEMPLOYED #Wonho_LosingYou_Teaserpic.twitter.com/Bdx0KqO19J— wenee struggle twts ̆̈ (@weneestruggles) August 11, 2020
webebe are the weakest, just one line of lyrics can make them start crying </3#WONHO_LosingYou_Teaser pic.twitter.com/RkyFaA5nMI— naʷᵉbebeツia📌 (@kkimbae) August 11, 2020
Literally one line of lyrics, 20 seconds of a video, and some violins and piano and my timeline is a crying mess. CANT WAIT FOR THE FULL VIDEO ON FRIDAY DURING THE MIDDLE OF MY WORK DAY #WONHO_LosingYou_Teaser#Love_Synonym @official__wonho— 📌GO 💙처음처럼 Love Synonym❤️ (@cuzimafighter7) August 11, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)