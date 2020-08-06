Register
07:59 GMT06 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this April 18, 2018 photo, North Korean soldiers march as a South Korean soldier, center, stands guard during a press tour at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea

    Seoul to Allocate $17Mln to Transform Demilitarised Zone Into Peace Zone

    © AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106467/81/1064678192_0:212:5119:3092_1200x675_80_0_0_bcfd28191ffc148d211c6aaa736eb864.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202008061080082690-seoul-to-allocate-17mln-to-transform-demilitarised-zone-into-peace-zone/

    SEOUL (Sputnik) - South Korea is planning to allocate about 19.86 billion won ($17 million) to a project aimed at transforming the demilitarisation zone (DMZ) on the Korean Peninsula into the Cultural Zone of Peace and Unification from 2020 to 2022, the Unification Ministry said on Thursday.

    The idea of transforming the DMZ into an international peace zone was first proposed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in in his address to the UN General Assembly last September. According to the leader, the DMZ could ultimately emerge as a centre for research on peace, peacekeeping, arms control and trust-building.

    According to the ministry, the country's Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation committee, which includes representatives of the South Korean Foreign Ministry, Unification Ministry, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health and Welfare, the National Intelligence Service and other government agencies, decided at a session on Thursday to approve a budget of 2.89 billion won (around $2.44 mln) for subprojects scheduled for 2020.

    In particular, in 2020, it is planned to convert the premises of the Inter-Korean Liaison Office at the Panmunjom border crossing point and unused guard posts in the DMZ into museums and exhibition halls.

    © REUTERS / Lee Jae-Won/File Photo
    FILE PHOTO: Kaesong city is seen across the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating North Korea from South Korea in this picture taken from Dora observatory in Paju, 55 km (34 miles) north of Seoul, September 25, 2013

    Another 3.27 billion won will be allocated for the construction of exhibition area at Seoul's Dorasan railway station, which is used to connect North Korea and South Korea, and other projects in 2021, as well as 13.7 billion won for the creation of a showroom at the Inter-Korea transit office on the Donghae railway line and the organization of an international festival of arts in the DMZ, among other projects, in 2022, the ministry added.

    The DMZ is a heavily fortified strip of land that runs across the Korean Peninsula and serves as a borderline for the two Koreas. The zone, 154 miles long and 2.5 miles wide, was set up as a buffer between the two countries at the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War. More recently, it has served as a meeting place for the leaders of the two nations.

    Tags:
    demilitarization, demilitarization, demilitarization zone, Demilitarized Zone, DMZ, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse