Nearly 40 People Injured in Grenade Attack at Rally in Pakistan - Reports

According to the Dawn newspaper, the explosion occurred near the truck that was part of the rally near Bait-ul-Mukarram Masjid.
A majority of the wounded received "very minor injuries", while some were discharged, a local official said.
دھماکے کے باوجود نظم و ضبط کے ساتھ آگے بڑھیں، ریلی جاری رہے گی۔ یکجہتی کشمیر ریلی میں اعلان#JI_StandsForKashmir pic.twitter.com/Ai88m151Az— Jamaat-e-Islami (@JIPOfficial) August 5, 2020
The Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army claimed responsibility for the attack through social media, the news outlet read.
The rally was held by the Jamaat-i-Islami* organization in connection with the first anniversary of India's abolition of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, whose territory is claimed by Pakistan.
* Jamaat-i-Islami is a terrorist organization banned in Russia
