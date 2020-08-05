Armenia Adopts Law Limiting Broadcast of Foreign Media

"The Armenian president has signed a law on audiovisual media", the press service said.
The law adopted by the parliament in July stipulates that foreign audiovisual programming requires agreements with other countries to be broadcast via public multiplex without a license.
Earlier, the chairman of the National Commission on Television and Radio of Armenia, Tigran Hakobyan, stated that the dominance of foreign broadcasters in cable networks threatens the country's information and language security. He also stated that the National Commission on Television and Radio of Armenia does not take an anti-Russian position.
Russia's Channel One, RTR Planeta, Rossiya, Kultura, and Mir are broadcast in Armenia.
