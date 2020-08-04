Register
19:30 GMT04 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint

    ‘From Defensive Into Adversarial’: US Flew 67 Spy Plane Missions in South China Sea in July

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Alan Wilson / Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107890/83/1078908354_0:8:1200:683_1200x675_80_0_0_af6d16210a73e9df3b98e1e1ca4b3b0b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202008041080058838-from-defensive-into-adversarial-us-flew-67-spy-plane-missions-in-south-china-sea-in-july/

    According to a new report by a Chinese think tank, the US military flew 67 reconnaissance aircraft missions over the South China Sea in July - a marked increase over previous months. Theories as to why include COVID-19 paralyzing naval missions or an attempt to send a message to Beijing.

    ‘Substantive Electronic Confrontation’

    On Tuesday, the South China Sea Probing Initiative (SCSPI), a think tank connected to Peking University’s Institute of Ocean Research, published a new report revealing an unprecedented 67 reconnaissance flights by US aircraft over the South China Sea last month.

    “The real number is larger, given that there might be inevitable omissions in the process of data collection and analysis. Meanwhile, small reconnaissance aircraft are not included, and not all military aircraft have their ADS-B transponders switched on all the time,” SCSPI wrote, noting that the activities of carrier-based reconnaissance aircraft also remained outside the scope of its findings.

    Among the bevy of spy planes used by the US to vacuum up electronic and signals intelligence across the region are the US Navy’s P-8A Poseidon, the P-3C Orion, the EP-3E Airborne Reconnaissance Integrated Electronic System II (ARIES II) and MQ-4C Triton drone, and the US Air Force’s (USAF) RC-135 Rivet Joint, the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (STARS) and E-3 Sentry.

    US Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft
    © AFP 2020 / Greg WOOD
    US Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft

    SCSPI noted a particularly pronounced increase in P-8A Poseidon missions. The modified Boeing 737s are used for hunting and killing surface warships as well as submarines, and SCSPI noted in a previous report that some of the behaviors of patrol craft like the Poseidon and the older P-3C Orion seemed to indicate an interest in tracking Chinese submarines off the coast of Guangdong Province.

    Sputnik also reported that a Poseidon was forced to make an emergency landing on Okinawa, Japan, last week, thanks to an engine problem that could have been caused by overuse.

    The inclusion of E-8 Joint STARS aircraft is also notable, SCSPI said. The airliner-sized jets aren’t just reconnaissance aircraft; they’re also command and control centers, functioning as the “nerve center” of air and ground operations during a conflict. This, the think tank said, “represents an upgrade of battlefield construction and a substantive electronic confrontation.”

    Northrop Grumman E-8 Joint STARS
    © Wikipedia /
    Northrop Grumman E-8 Joint STARS
    “The participation of all kinds of battle surveillance and control aircraft of the USAF indicates the US military’s stepping up efforts in battlefield construction that the reconnaissance has diverted from ‘defensive’ into ‘adversarial,’” SCSPI added.

    According to the report, nine of the 67 flights closed to within 70 nautical miles of the baseline of China’s territorial sea, with six of the flights passing within 60 nautical miles. The closest, on July 26, was just 41 nautical miles away - the closest a US plane has come in decades.

    In May, the US flew just 35 recon flights through the region, and in June, 49 flights. SCSPI noted that in addition to the number of missions, in July these aircraft also began operating at atypical overnight hours between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time.

    Such Flights ‘Not Necessary,’ Given US Abilities

    “It is worth noting that the close-in reconnaissance of the US military has gradually revealed its intention to increase political and military pressure,” SCSPI said. “In military terms, since the US military has all-round, advanced reconnaissance technologies, such a high frequency aerial reconnaissance and close distance would not be necessary if it just wants to gather intelligence on China.”

    SCSPI Director Hu Bo told the Global Times in a Sunday interview that "the reason behind the significantly increased US aerial reconnaissance in 2020 could be related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Since many US warships suffered from group infection events which resulted in a lack of warships, the US might have opted to enhance aviation reconnaissance."
    A Boeing E-3 Sentry AWACS performs a flying display at the47th International Paris Air Show. (File)
    © AFP 2020 / PIERRE VERDY
    A Boeing E-3 Sentry AWACS performs a flying display at the47th International Paris Air Show. (File)

    It is also notable that the step-up in recon flights has coincided with the US State Department’s solidification of its position on China’s South China Sea claims, as well as the attacks on TikTok, Huawei and the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas, plus myriad other instances. At each turn, the US has claimed China is overstepping its bounds and that it’s Washington’s job to put the Chinese back in line.

    In Washington parlance, this makes China a “revisionist” power, for seeking to upend the Western-centered world order by advancing technologically and economically so as to no longer be forced to accept an inferior position to Western powers, as it has been since its 1842 defeat in the First Opium War. In 1949, Mao Zedong said China had “stood up,” ending that “century of humiliation,” but even now, the Chinese Communist Party leadership doesn’t envision the country completely closing that gap with the West before 2049.

    An Election-Saving War Over a Shoal?

    On Tuesday, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that retired Chinese naval officer and noted naval expert Wang Yunfei warned that US President Donald Trump, looking to boost his flagging approval rating, might seek to start a “controllable” conflict with China over Scarborough Shoal, an island in the eastern South China Sea that is claimed by both China and the Philippines, a US ally.

    “There are no troops stationed there, so the consequence of a diplomatic conflict is relatively smaller,” Wang wrote in a Chinese military column, the SCMP reported. “The American military might also try to humiliate the Chinese in the name of a resumption of their shooting training.”
    Map showing countries' claims in the South China Sea.
    © Wikipedia / Voice of America
    Map showing countries' claims in the South China Sea.

    However, the SCMP noted Manila was unlikely to go along with such a plan, making it implausible that Trump would risk further alienating a key regional ally. “To throw some bombs into an empty lagoon makes no military sense, and it would also upset the Philippines and even other countries in the region,” SCSPI Director Hu told the outlet.

    While Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has pulled the country’s navy out of regional military drills with the US and several other countries, he has also pushed for a renegotiation of the 1951 defensive pact with the US that would push its defensible territory westward, into the South China Sea. As Sputnik reported, those western islands were not part of the Philippines when it was a US colony between 1898 and 1946, which is why they are not included in the agreement.

    However, as Duterte’s own nationalist politics bounce between courting Beijing and Washington, he has also considered abrogating a key part of that defensive treaty: in February, he threatened to end the Visiting Forces Agreement that allows US forces to be based and to drill in Philippine territory. In June Duterte postponed its ending, which Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez told the Associated Press was at least in part motivated by the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Zhang Mingliang, a specialist in South China Sea studies at Jinan University in Guangzhou, told the SCMP that regional nations were “being extremely careful with their words and actions, so as not to explicitly choose a side” while China is under such exceptional pressure from the United States, which might also explain why such a war is unlikely at the moment.

    By Morgan Artyukhina

    Related:

    US Navy Flexes Military Muscle With Renewed Dual Carrier Strike Group Drills in South China Sea
    US Spy Planes Fly Close to Shanghai, Fujian as Another Possibly Violates Taiwanese Airspace
    ‘What a Busy Day!’: Four US Surveillance Planes Spotted Over South China Sea Wednesday
    Tags:
    E-8 command plane, US-China relations, spy planes, South China Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse