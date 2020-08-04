Explosion at Factory in China's Hubei Province Leaves Six People Dead - Video

A major fire has occurred at a workshop of an organic silicon company in the town of Xiliuhe in Xiantao after a flash explosion, leaving six people dead and four wounded.
The fire was put out at 7 p.m. (11:00 a.m. GMT), the city's publicity department reported, adding that an investigation into the incident is underway.
Several videos of depicting thick plumes of black smoke rising into the sky have emerged online.
The Lanhua Silicone Company has stopped production at the factory for an overhaul.
On 11 July, a blast broke out at a factory in the northeastern Chinese province of Liaoning, the media reported. The explosion was so powerful that it shattered windows in nearby buildings.
Prior to this, six people were injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in the city of Guanghan in southwestern China's Sichuan Province.
