Beijing Ready to Retaliate If All Chinese Journalists Forced to Leave US - Global Times

"From what I know, given that the US side hasn't renewed the visas of Chinese journalists, the Chinese side has prepared for the worst scenario that all Chinese journalists have to leave the US. If that's the case, the Chinese side will retaliate, including targeting US journalists based in HK", Hu wrote on Twitter.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in March that journalists from key US outlets like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post must hand in their press credentials in response to a US decision to reduce the personnel of Chinese media outlets in the United States.
The move came after Washington designated a number of Chinese state media outlets as foreign missions in February. This led to the exit of about 60 Chinese reporters. Washington also required the country's media outlets to notify the State Department of their current personnel and real property holdings in the United States.
