Powerful 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Mariana Islands - USGS

A tremor of at least 5.6-magnitude hit northeast of the Northern Mariana Islands, the United States Geological Survey stated on Monday. The epicentre of the quake is located 265 kilometres (around 165 miles) northeast of Saipan. At the moment, there have been no reports of any casualties due to the earthquake, and no tsunami warning has been issued by the authorities.
M5.6 depth:10km,2020-08-03T08:31:10.285 UTC,lat:17.068 lng:147.329,265 km NE of Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands|ID:us6000b8mj https://t.co/0mC5ZpDtyb #earthquake pic.twitter.com/nofIqN07HK— tw earthquake (@EarthquakeTw) August 3, 2020
