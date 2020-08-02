At Least 1 Killed, 18 Injured After Car Bomb Explodes Outside Prison in Afghanistan, Reports Say

At least one person was killed and eighteen more injured after a car bomb went off outside a prison in Jalalabad, in eastern Afghanistan, local media reported, citing officials.
#Nangarhar governor's spox Attaullah Khogyani said 1 person killed, 18 injured in the car bomb that exploded at the entrance gate of the #Jalalabad prison. Militants reportedly on the upper floors. Gunbattle continues.#Afghanistan https://t.co/hvvs12Kvvs— Reporterly (@Reporterlyaf) August 2, 2020
Other sources say that the explosion was followed by gunfire after the militants entered the prison and attacked security forces.
#Afghanistan A car bomb exploded at a prison in #Jalalabadcausing at least 5 dead and a number of injured. The attackers entered the prison starting fire fight with Security forces. The clashes are still ongoing@RosannaMrtnz @rnovoa @MossadNews pic.twitter.com/f5bJ7s8N4k— Piero Pompa (@PompaPiero) August 2, 2020
