At Least 1 Killed, 16 Injured After Car Bomb Explodes Outside Prison in Afghanistan

At least one person has been killed and 16 others have sustained injuries after a bomb blast and gunfire near a prison in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar, Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial spokesman, said.
#Nangarhar governor's spox Attaullah Khogyani said 1 person killed, 18 injured in the car bomb that exploded at the entrance gate of the #Jalalabad prison. Militants reportedly on the upper floors. Gunbattle continues.#Afghanistan https://t.co/hvvs12Kvvs— Reporterly (@Reporterlyaf) August 2, 2020
The explosion was followed by gunfire after the militants entered the prison and attacked security forces.
#Afghanistan A car bomb exploded at a prison in #Jalalabadcausing at least 5 dead and a number of injured. The attackers entered the prison starting fire fight with Security forces. The clashes are still ongoing@RosannaMrtnz @rnovoa @MossadNews pic.twitter.com/f5bJ7s8N4k— Piero Pompa (@PompaPiero) August 2, 2020
Reuters reported, citing Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member in Jalalabad, that a huge car bomb explosion was followed by two smaller bomb blasts outside the prison. According to Qaderi, at least 20 people were injured in the attack.
No criminal group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
