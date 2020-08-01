Register
11:45 GMT01 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference held in Hong Kong on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019

    Hong Kong Chief Says Only Beijing Able to Resolve Legislative Limbo of Delayed Election

    © AP Photo / Kin Cheung
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107698/34/1076983464_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_78e377ff5980b4c28ed4ae655a0d089e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202008011080032866-hong-kong-chief-says-only-beijing-able-to-resolve-legislative-limbo-of-delayed-election/

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam believes it's reasonable to extend the term of the current Legislative Assembly for a year as the legislative elections were postponed by over a year.

    Lam added, however, that the ultimate ruling is up to the highest ordinance in China, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, a statement on the Hong Kong government website read.

    Lam announced that the elections to the Legislative Assembly of the Special Administrative Region were postponed from September 6 of this year to September 5, 2021 due to the worsening epidemiological situation. The term of office of the current parliament expires on September 30 this year. Official Beijing supported this decision.

    "About the possible 'lacuna', or what you call a 'vacuum' in the Legislative Council as a result of the postponement of the General Election scheduled on September 6, it is true that while we could use the Emergency Regulations Ordinance to postpone the LegCo Election by one year, we could not in the same regulation empower the continued operation of the Sixth Term Legislative Council because there is a Basic Law provision Article 69 which prescribes that every term of the Legislative Council, except the first term, should have a duration of four years," Lam said.

    According to Lam’s statement, the chief executive’s office sent an urgent report to the central government for recommendations and guidance.

    The Chinese State Council will seek the opinion of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on appropriate recommendations for the Hong Kong administration. The meeting of the NPC Standing Committee is to be held from 8 to 11 August, but it is not yet known whether the issue of elections in Hong Kong is on the agenda of the upcoming meeting.

    "I’m not in a position to tell you what that particular decision will be because it has not been said in the reply from the State Council given to me. But I’m sure that a solution could be found because the National People’s Congress Standing Committee is the highest organ of power in the People’s Republic of China and over the years, various decisions and interpretations have been made to address problems faced in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region," Lam said.

    At the same time, Lam noted that, in her opinion, the logical decision would be to extend the term of the current Legislative Assembly.

    "But this is my personal view as the Chief Executive. It’s not the content of the decision to be made by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee," Lam stressed.

    The Legislature is Hong Kong's unicameral parliament with 70 members, 35 of whom are elected from territorial constituencies and 35 from functional constituencies. The powers of the current parliament are valid from October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2020.

    Former Hong Kong Chief Secretary Carrie Lam waves as she declares her victory in the chief executive election of Hong Kong in Hong Kong
    © AP Photo / Kin Cheung
    Former Hong Kong Chief Secretary Carrie Lam waves as she declares her victory in the chief executive election of Hong Kong in Hong Kong

    The head of the Hong Kong administration assured that the postponement of the elections was not connected with any political motives, the decision was made solely due to the spread of COVID-19 in the highly-dense city. Protestations from opposition figures emerged almost immediately after the announcement on Friday, questioning the lengthy delay of over a year instead of some months.

    But Lam herself explained that postponing the elections for several months is impossible since the preparation will take a long time. If, for example, the elections were postponed until next March, this, she said, could disrupt the legislative body's annual practice of checking the state budget for the second quarter.

    However, this did not in any way reassure the opposition candidates, who had hoped to win the majority of seats in the upcoming elections. Even before Carrie Lam's statement, pro-democracy activists said that postponing the elections would be tantamount to undermining the legal foundations of the city, and a request to Beijing to intervene in the situation could mean a complete collapse of the constitutional order of Hong Kong.

    Earlier in the week, the Hong Kong electoral committee suspended 12 candidates who did not meet the legal requirements from the upcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly. Among the suspended candidates are prominent opposition figures and activists, including Joshua Wong.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A muslim girl attends Eid al-Adha prayers at the Thai Islamic Center amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 July 2020.
    Muslim Celebrations of Eid al-Adha Around the Globe Amid Pandemic
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse