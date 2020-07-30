Video: At Least 1 Dead, 17 Injured After Fukushima Prefecture Blast

The police and fire departments of the Fukushima Prefecture, cited by NHK, said that at least 1 person died and 17 were injured in an explosion in Koriyama City, after initially reporting 11 casualties. The incident occurred in a restaurant and was reported by a passerby who claimed to have heard it.
Two people are reportedly unable to walk and were transferred to the hospital along with others injured. Their condition is unknown.
The blast destroyed the building, damaging neighboring structures as well. Officials from Toho Bank, based near the scene, reported that two staffers and two customers using an ATM at the store were injured.
福島 郡山で爆発か 建物に被害 上空からの映像https://t.co/KsTX2Q1Xlp#nhk_news #nhk_video pic.twitter.com/W3fPTZFhqi— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) July 30, 2020
The reasons behind the explosion are not yet known, with suggestions emerging that it might have happened due to a gas leak in the restaurant, where staff and customers have been evacuated.
福島 郡山で爆発か 建物に被害 少なくとも10人けが 消防https://t.co/KsTX2Q1Xlp#nhk_news #nhk_video pic.twitter.com/4jI0s7Nbt4— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) July 30, 2020
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
