07:53 GMT28 July 2020
    19 May 2016. Prime Minister of Malaysia Najib Tun Razak during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Radisson Blu Resort & Congress Centre in Sochi

    Ex-Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Reportedly Found Guilty of All Charges in Corruption Case

    Asia & Pacific
    160
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been found guilty of all seven charges in the graft trial linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state fund, Malaysian English-language newspaper The Star reported.

    The newspaper wrote that Najib had been charged with one count of abuse of power, three counts of money laundering, and three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT). All of them involved money misappropriated from the 1MDB subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.

    Najib faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine for the abuse of power charge. He faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine for money laundering and up to 20 years in prison, whipping and a fine for the CBT, it wrote.

    Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad
    © AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici
    Malaysia's Mahathir Rejects Goldman Sachs's $2 Billion Offer of Reimbursement for 1MDB Scandal

    Malaysia created the 1MDB fund in 2009 to promote the country's economic growth through direct foreign investment and global partnerships. However, a number of officials, including the ex-prime minister, have since been suspected of embezzling around a total of $4.5 billion from the fund. The 1MDB embezzlement case is being investigated simultaneously in Malaysia, Singapore, the US, Switzerland, and several other countries.

    The 1MDB embezzlement scandal was one of the main reasons for the failure of the former prime minister's party, the United Malays National Organisation, in the 2018 general elections.

