BTS is Coming: K-Pop Phenomenon's New Single Set For Release in August

Fans of the world-famous South Korean boy band have been blessed once more. After the release of the album “Map of the Soul: 7” in February, a new song from the band is now on its way.

During a livestream on the V Live broadcasting platform, K-pop stars BTS told their fans that their new digital single will be out on 21 August. The group's label, Big Hit Entertainment, confirmed the news on the WeVerse fan app. Also, the artists revealed that the jacket filming for the album has been completed.

​The album is supposed to be unique on a number of different points: besides the fact that the members are managing the upcoming album themselves, they also discussed their ideas openly with their fans during a meeting live on their YouTube channel back in May, so fans, known as ARMY, offered hints for the concept.

BTS' last release, “Map of the Soul: 7”, topped the charts of the five most popular music markets in the world and became the first Asian group to do so, as well as broke a Guinness World Record as the best-selling album in South Korea's history. BTS outdid themselves once again, as the previous record was held by them, too, with the album “Map of the Soul: Persona”.

Not only do they as a band get a lot of attention, but the individual members do too: the mixtape solo album "D-2" with the music video for the title track "Daechwita" from Suga broke the record for South Korean solo artists on the Billboard 200 as it debuted at No.11. It is the highest ranking on the Billboard 200 reached by a South Korean artist.

Fans, who have been waiting for an announcement of new material from their favourite band, have started trending #BTSISCOMING worldwide:

#BTSISCOMING is trending at #3 in the US with 310k tweets.



Woohoo!! Let's keep up this excited energy all the way until the 21st! We love you, @BTS_twt, and we're so excited to hear the new single! 💜



In the meantime, keep on streaming...🎶https://t.co/Ku8H3aeX5z — BTSx50STATES ⁷ (@BTSx50States) July 26, 2020

What a time to be alive #BTSISCOMING is trending bts is droppigg a single jimin selca OT7 selca OT7 live I just missed them soooo muchhh😭 #MTVHottest BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ID83xwPM5L — 𝕽𝖆𝖍𝖒𝖆✿⁷ (@raysofhoseok) July 26, 2020

This is single as a Comeback it is not a bside

I repeat it is not a bside

7M at the first on Spotify

Number 1 at apple music

Trending number 1 in YT ( MV or not ) #BTSISCOMING @BTS_twt — Hsbsnsc⁷ (@hsbsnsc) July 26, 2020

Thank you for starting off the week with your awesome radio live 🥺 I love you guys so much and I can’t wait for the new single to drop on the 21st of August! ♥️♥️♥️



@BTS_twt #지진정의RADIO pic.twitter.com/sfJ90JXj52 — 𝐿⁷₁₃ (@stussyjimin) July 26, 2020