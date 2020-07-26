Indian Spy Satellite Reportedly Keeping an Eye on Chinese Troops in Tibet Amid Border Area Tensions

India TV has cited an unnamed source as saying that the country’s spy satellite "has taken a good look" at the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA)’s positions in Tibet.
The EMISAT satellite is equipped with an ELINT (electronic intelligence) package, the source said, adding that its capabilities "are among the most highly-classified and closely-guarded aspects of operation for military purposes".
ELINT missions are tasked with monitoring radio signals to help the Indian military determine the nature of "all the sources of transmissions in an enemy area", according to the source.
The latest mission comes amid unsuccessful attempts by India and China to reach a consensus on the Line of Actual Control (LAC)-related bilateral standoff, which has been in place since mid-June.
India earlier reportedly deployed its short-range missile defence system in the Ladakh region after it tracked more PLA combat helicopters and fighter jets near the loosely demarcated Line of Actual Control.
On 15 June, Chinese and Indian troops engaged in violent clashes as both sides accused each other of violating the 1993 agreement on the 4,057-km LAC. The clashes claimed the lives of at least 20 Indian soldiers, while Beijing did not confirm any casualties in what became the first deadly clash in the two's border area in at least 45 years.
