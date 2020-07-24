Register
16:46 GMT24 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sample of billions of Anthrax bacteria

    Pakistan Building Up Bio-Warfare Knowhow With Сhina's Help, Report Claims

    © AP Photo / Victor R. Caivano
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202007241079976539-pakistan-building-up-bio-warfare-knowhow-with-shinas-help-report-claims/

    Pakistan, India and China are all parties to the Biological Weapons Convention, which prohibits the development, production, and stockpiling of bacteriological and toxin weapons.

    The Wuhan biolaboratory dubiously accused by Western officials and intelligence services of ‘leaking’ the novel coronavirus earlier this year has signed a secret three-year agreement with the Pakistani government to expand Islamabad’s potential biological warfare capabilities, Australia-based investigative reporting outlet The Klaxon has reported,  citing unnamed intelligence sources, some of them said to be from ‘the Indian subcontinent’.

    Specifically, the Wuhan Institute of Virology is said to be partnered with Pakistan’s Defence Science and Technology Organization (DESTO), with the initiative fully funded by the Chinese side and dubbed the “Collaboration for Emerging Infectious Diseases and Studies on Biological Control of Vector Transmitting Diseases” program.

    The project has reportedly already carried out testing to isolate Bacillus thuringiensis, a soil-dwelling bacterium used in pesticides, and which reportedly bears a “striking similarity” to anthrax, the deadly bacterium which has been developed as a weapons agent in the 20th century. In addition, the Pakistan-based project has supposedly experimented with the Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Virus (CCHFV), a highly deadly disease which causes fever, muscle pains, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, bleeding into the skin, and, for up to 25 percent of its victims, death.

    The Klaxon’s sources say Pakistan is not equipped to handle class-4 viruses like CCHFV, making their handling potentially dangerous for the region if the virus was ever leaked.

    Indian and Western intelligence services see the secret project as an attempt by China to “engage Pakistan against India” and as a tool to enable the Chinese side to engage in “potentially dangerous experiments on foreign soil, without subjecting its own land and people to risk.”

    The Klaxon does not identify its sources or their national origin, although at least one was said to be ‘from the Indian subcontinent’ (i.e. a region which includes India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan itself).

    Chinese, Pakistani and Indian officials have not commented on the outlet’s explosive allegations.

    Wuhan Claims

    Scientists from around the world have recently dismissed claims made by some Western leaders and intelligence services suggesting that COVID-19 was artificially created at or leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. In April, the World Health Organization determined that "all available evidence" suggests that the virus has an animal origin, and did not originate in any lab. Wuhan Institute director Wang Yanyi rejected Trump administration allegations that the virus came from the lab as "pure fabrication," and said the Institute only received a clinical sample of the virus in late December 2019, and never encountered it before then.

    In late April, the US's own intelligence agencies dropped the 'manmade virus' claims, but said they would continue to investigate whether the outbreak was a result of an accident at the Wuhan lab. Last month, London dismissed as "fanciful" a former British Secret Intelligence Service chief's allegations that the new coronavirus was created in and escaped from the Wuhan lab.

    (FILES) This file photo taken on April 17, 2020 shows an aerial view of the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province
    © AP Photo / HECTOR RETAMAL
    (FILES) This file photo taken on April 17, 2020 shows an aerial view of the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province

    In addition, investigations have found that US, Australian and Canadian scientists and institutions have collaborated with the Wuhan lab to carry out a wide variety of potentially dangerous experiments. This includes revelations that the US National Institutes of Health gave the Chinese lab some $3.7 million in grant money to conduct experiments on bats to examine how coronaviruses are transmitted, as well as research exchanges between Wuhan scientists and Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization.

    Spike missile
    © CC BY 2.0 / twintiger007 / Spike missile
    India, Israel Review Military Supplies Amid Continuing Border Tensions with China
    China and Pakistan, traditional allies against India going back to the days of the Cold War, have ramped up their security cooperation in recent months amid territorial disputes with New Delhi. Last year, India and Pakistan fought skirmishes in the contested region of Kashmir after New Delhi launched an aerial raid into an Islamabad-administered portion of Kashmir targeting al-Qaeda-linked terrorists. Last month, Indian and Chinese troops engaged in brutal hand-to-hand fighting in the Galwan River valley area which led to the deaths of at least 20 Indian servicemen and an unknown number of Chinese troops.

    Tensions escalated again this week as India reinforced its military assets along the border with China, citing Chinese troops’ alleged failure to completely withdraw from flash points in eastern Ladakh.

    Related:

    US Intelligence, Pentagon Explore Possibility of Coronavirus Being Used as Bioweapon - Report
    Before Demanding Access to Wuhan, US Should Lift Veil on Its Secret Bioweapon Labs, Analyst Says
    Investigators Say Cologne Terror Suspect Produced Biological Weapons
    Pentagon Denies Developing Biological Weapons at Lugar Center in Georgia
    Pentagon Research on Insects Could Yield Biological Weapon, Scientists Warn
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 July
    Masked About-Face
    Masked About-Face
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse