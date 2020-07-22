Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Hits China's Tibet Region

The quake was detected at 8:07 pm UTC (20:07 GMT), with the epicentre located 6 miles deep and 380 miles north from neighboring Nepal's capital of Kathmandu, according to the Centre's website.
#Earthquake (#地震) M6.2 strikes 445 km N of #Saga (#China) 10 min ago. More info: https://t.co/LDlZKjKArE— AllQuakes - EMSC (@EMSC) July 22, 2020
There have been no reports on casualties or damage at this point.
In March, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake was registered in Tibet's Tingri County, with the epicentre located at a depth of 10 kilometres.
The Tibet Autonomous Region lies along the border between the Eurasian tectonic plate and the Indian plate. The latter has been moving to the north for some 100 million years, colliding with the Eurasian plate. This colossal geological process, which resulted in the formation of the Himalayas and other nearby mountain ranges, causes powerful earthquakes.
