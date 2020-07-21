Beijing Promises to 'Resolutely Respond' to UK Interference in Chinese Internal Affairs

"Recently the UK has repeatedly made wrong remarks on the National Security Law for Hong Kong SAR to interfere in Hong Kong affairs, which are internal affairs of China. The Chinese side has lodged solemn representations to the UK side on many occasions to express our grave concern and strong opposition," the embassy spokesperson said.
"Now the UK side has gone even further down the wrong road in disregard of China’s solemn position and repeated representations. It once again contravened international law and the basic norms governing international relations and blatantly interfered in China’s internal affairs in an attempt to disrupt the implementation of the National Security Law for Hong Kong SAR [Special Administrative Region] and undermine the city’s prosperity and stability. The Chinese side strongly condemns and firmly opposes this," the spokesperson added.
On Monday, the Uk government announced that it would be suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong "immediately and indefinitely."
