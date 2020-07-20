Thailand’s Labour Minister Chatumongol Quits Cabinet, Reports Say

Thailand's Labour Minister and former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Chatumongol Sonakul has confirmed to Reuters that he has quit the cabinet.
The minister has not given a reason for the move and declined to further comment on the matter, Reuters reported.
Chatumongol Sonakul, 76, has become the sixth minister to quit the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha since last week.
On 18 July, a mass rally was held at the Democracy Monument in the historic centre of the Thai capital Bangkok, with people demanding the dissolution of parliament, an end to the harassment of critics of the government, and that amendments be made to the military-written constitution, to be followed by new elections.
