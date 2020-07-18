From Fan Fiction to Big Screen: Novel Inspired by EXO's Lay to Be Made Into Movie

Sometimes being a fan can help you earn your own following and embark on a path to fame.

An Indonesian admirer of EXO with the handle Gitlicious can now really be called a successful fan - her novel named "My Lecturer, My Husband", with a male lead based on the image of EXO's member Lay, will be made into a film.

Hello @layzhang this Indonesian novel "My Lecturer My Husband" by Gitlicious inspired by you will be made into Movie. This show how amazing you're to be the inspiration for EXO-L#LayZhang #LAY@lay_studio @XtweetTRANS https://t.co/bWZ1Y0MPxi — LIT 4th Album_XingerLay (@Xinger_LayZhang) July 16, 2020

​The role will be played by popular Indonesian actor Reza Rahadian and the news about its adaptation became a hot topic on the Chinese social network Weibo (an analogue of Facebook).

My lecturer my husband on board the hot trend 5 in Weibo.

So proud.

Look that @layzhang pic.twitter.com/zps8osCR02 — ~C and Y~ 📸🍬💮🌴 (@Loeyra3) July 16, 2020

​It was initially fan fiction, with Lay as the main character, and was read more than 6.2 million times on Wattpad. But after it was licensed for publication, the novel underwent some changes in the plot to make it more suitable for Indonesian culture.

Buat yg kena prank prilly sama reza .. nih gue kshtau mereka buat film yg diadaptasi dri wattpad



Wtpd aslinya itu dibuat sama EXOL dengan cast Lay EXO!! pic.twitter.com/RVJWi1cbZ1 — Na💫🌴 (@xoxolovena) July 14, 2020

​Fellow EXO-Ls are proud of Gitlicious and have congratulated the writer for such a great achievement.

name not your name anymore. and on July 14, it was announced that this work would be made into a film. It's really a pride to be EXOL and you know this. I hope you like it - thank you @layzhang @weareoneEXO #LAY #LayZhang #EXO #엑소 #레이 — Na💫🌴 (@xoxolovena) July 14, 2020

Oh was shocking bout My Lecturer My Husband!! Hey that’s one of my fav ff in wattpad. I’m happy but worried why should reza and prilly 😭 — apriloey🏳️🏴 (@aprilnaflowerie) July 16, 2020

​Zhang Yixing, also known as Lay, is a multi-talented member of the K-pop boy band EXO who is now promoting his solo career mostly in China. His last release, the first part of the album “Lit” that is inspired by traditional Chinese culture, broke nine major chart records on China’s largest music site, QQ Music, within the first minutes of pre-ordering.

The second part of the album, which will feature a mix of traditional and modern culture, is set to be released on 21 July.