Team Wang: GOT7's Jackson Launches Fashion Brand

The member of the popular K-pop boy band has taken on the role of founder, designer, and creative director of the brand.

Famous Chinese rapper and member of the K-pop boy band GOT7 Jackson Wang has announced that he has launched his own clothing project, which he had been planning for three years and that he finally presented to the audience with the grand opening of a pop-up store in Shanghai on 18 July.

His first collection, "The Original", is available now on the official website, both in China as well as in pop-up stores in North America.

The first part of the collection sold out on the first day at the store in New York, and some sizes on the website sold out, too.

​The fan base has congratulated their fave on the opening. Fans have trended the hashtags #TEAMWANGtheoriginal and #TEAMWANGdesign worldwide and Jackson has reacted to this in an Instagram story. The rapper cared about his customers too - the queue was long, so he provided water for everyone who was waiting.

The queue is 😱🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🏻



Are you seeing this @JacksonWang852! Everyone’s so excited for the launch of TEAM WANG DESIGN🙌🏻🙌🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#TEAMWANGtheoriginal#TEAMWANGdesign pic.twitter.com/9TNJPbPHkM — ♡⁷ 𝚜𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚗 𝚐𝚎𝚖𝚜 𝚒𝚗 𝚕𝚒𝚏𝚎 ⌮ (@tuanxcoco) July 18, 2020

Jackson explained the concept and work of the brand in a video on Team Wang's YouTube channel.

Ahgases (the official name of the fandom of GOT7) are proud of Wang for being so multi-talented.

just seeing who you are and where you are today puts a smile on my face. i'm so proud of you jackson wang pic.twitter.com/l1kxR9ZSg1 — 🌊 (@solelydef) July 17, 2020

the way he remains humble despite his accomplishments is the biggest achievement of all and im so proud i stan someone like jackson wang 🥺♥️pic.twitter.com/eLAsfJSb9h — allyson (@dohkyungstan) July 17, 2020