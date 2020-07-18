Team Wang: GOT7's Jackson Launches Fashion Brand

Famous Chinese rapper and member of the K-pop boy band GOT7 Jackson Wang has announced that he has launched his own clothing project, which he had been planning for three years and that he finally presented to the audience with the grand opening of a pop-up store in Shanghai on 18 July.
It’s finally here For almost 3 years planing & strategizing & building & executing Wanted to present the best form of @teamwangdesign division. There is no perfect. but there is perfection in everyone’s standard. This is my current perfection. Every move we make is our satisfaction. This is our history. @teamwang Official member, let’s make history🙏 #TEAMWANG #GLOBALreleaseNOW
His first collection, "The Original", is available now on the official website, both in China as well as in pop-up stores in North America.
The first part of the collection sold out on the first day at the store in New York, and some sizes on the website sold out, too.
Team Wang @.teamwangdesign @mteamwang first drop all sold out! Thank you for your support! Stay tuned for 2nd drop arriving soon!https://t.co/Cph9FBrJ4S#TEAMWANGdesign #TEAMWANGtheoriginal #JacksonWang #王嘉尔 #잭슨 #GOT7 @JacksonWang852 pic.twitter.com/xSNSjrFAD5
The fan base has congratulated their fave on the opening. Fans have trended the hashtags #TEAMWANGtheoriginal and #TEAMWANGdesign worldwide and Jackson has reacted to this in an Instagram story. The rapper cared about his customers too - the queue was long, so he provided water for everyone who was waiting.
On behalf of global fans, JWG has sent flowers to the official opening of #TEAMWANGdesign Pop-Up & #JacksonWang’s debut line #TEAMWANGtheoriginal! 🌹
🍾🍾 Congratulations @JacksonWang852 - let’s make history! 🖤#王嘉尔 #잭슨 #TEAMWANG #GOT7 pic.twitter.com/KAGWFBK4Li
Jackson added to his IG story:
😱IN 5 mins 💥
@.teamwangdesign
@.teamwang#TEAMWANGdesign #TEAMWANGtheoriginal#JacksonWang #王嘉尔 #잭슨 #TEAMWANG #GOT7 @JacksonWang852 pic.twitter.com/Uyms6fvRhd
“😯😯😯”#TEAMWANGdesign #TEAMWANGtheoriginal #JacksonWang #王嘉尔 #잭슨 #TEAMWANG #GOT7 pic.twitter.com/Y4fzBKfIot
team wang staff are going around providing water to those still waiting in line! #TEAMWANGdesign #TEAMWANGtheoriginal #TEAMWANG #JacksonWang pic.twitter.com/CHzsUTHgMI— 嘎嘎 (@fendimanjiaer) July 18, 2020
The queue is 😱🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🏻— ♡⁷ 𝚜𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚗 𝚐𝚎𝚖𝚜 𝚒𝚗 𝚕𝚒𝚏𝚎 ⌮ (@tuanxcoco) July 18, 2020
Are you seeing this @JacksonWang852! Everyone’s so excited for the launch of TEAM WANG DESIGN🙌🏻🙌🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#TEAMWANGtheoriginal#TEAMWANGdesign pic.twitter.com/9TNJPbPHkM
Jackson explained the concept and work of the brand in a video on Team Wang's YouTube channel.
Ahgases (the official name of the fandom of GOT7) are proud of Wang for being so multi-talented.
just seeing who you are and where you are today puts a smile on my face. i'm so proud of you jackson wang pic.twitter.com/l1kxR9ZSg1— 🌊 (@solelydef) July 17, 2020
the way he remains humble despite his accomplishments is the biggest achievement of all and im so proud i stan someone like jackson wang 🥺♥️pic.twitter.com/eLAsfJSb9h— allyson (@dohkyungstan) July 17, 2020
i am just so lucky to be able to witness jackson wang create his own history. look at him, he's so so successful yet he still remains humble and so down to earth. he deserves everything he has right now and i'm just so proud of him. he deserves the world. pic.twitter.com/juOr04GPDy— andra (@defsclub) July 17, 2020
