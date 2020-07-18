Friendship Among Stars: EXO's Kai Shows Off Birthday Present for SHINee's Taemin

The main dancer of K-pop boy band EXO Kim Jong-in, better known as Kai, has posted a photo on his Instagram account to celebrate his best friend's birthday. In the picture a huge box can be seen covered in black and white wrapping paper with 10 Corso Como written on it. This is the name of a famous designer brand in Seoul and Milan.

Lee Taemin, world famous member of SHINee, is celebrating his birthday on the 18th of July and Kai was not the only one who congratulated him. His bandmate, Key, who is currently doing his military service, posted a hilarious face-change selfie on his Instagram with Taemin and wrote "Happy b day to my boy".

Taemin, who is the main dancer and maknae (youngest member) in the group, as well as a successful solo artist, sent a video message to his fans with many kind words and thanked Shawols (the official name of SHINee's fandom) for staying with him for 13 years. He also expressed love and hope to celebrate his 50th and 100th b-day with them.

​Fans are sharing their love and gratitude on such a great day, with hashtags related to their precious singer's b-day trending in the top spots worldwide.

Happy Birthday to our pride, our sunshine, our baby cheese! Thank you for staying the way you are or only better for all these years. Thank you for the never ending happiness ♥ Love you ♥ #HAPPY_28th_ACETAEMIN#태민아_짝궁들이_생일축하한대

