Breaking Down Barriers: Zhang Yixing is MAC Cosmetics New Global Ambassador Now

Lay Zhang, Chinese actor and singer, as well as a member of K-pop boy band EXO has joined the list of celebrities working with the brand.

World-famous cosmetic company MAC has proudly announced their new global ambassador via their official Instagram page. Zhang Yixing, also known as Lay, brought a fresh vibe into promoting the brand and expressed hope "to continue breaking barriers in the beauty sphere".

MAC China shared the news as well, posting the ad for the new product with the talented singer on Weibo (Chinese analogue of Facebook).

YIXING is now MAC GLOBAL AMBASSADOR >< !!! ahhh KING! 🤍pic.twitter.com/EtYjc8jBl4 — 0522p 샤니야！ (@MYE0NM0NEY) July 18, 2020

​Yixing started off as MAC cosmetics China region ambassador in 2018, after that he became an Asia-Pacific spokesperson in 2019 and in 2020 he will promote the brand globally, according to the company’s statement.

The artist is also known as being the global ambassador for at least 30 brands from around the world, including Calvin Klein, Daniel Wellington, Chaumet Paris, Valentino, Biotherm, Ray-Ban, and Converse.

191209 @MaisonValentino Weibo Update: Greater China region spokesperson Zhang Yixing is wearing Valentino 2020 Spring Summer collection at Tencent Music Entertainment Awards #LayZhangTMEA @layzhang @lay_studio pic.twitter.com/zzlpHgYhUu — XingPark☆张艺兴吧 (@XingPark) December 9, 2019

​Fans are amazed by Yixing's promotional power after becoming a global ambassador of a leading cosmetic company in just three years.

​Lay is currently preparing for the release of the second part of his album “Lit” which will be presented to audiences on the 21st of July. His last track “Boom” - a pre-release song - reached 51 on worldwide iTunes charts and topped all charts in China on the day of its release.