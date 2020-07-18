Register
18 July 2020
    Haruma Miura poses for portraits at the 70th edition of the Venice Film Festival

    In the Prime of Life: Famous Japanese Actor Haruma Miura Reportedly Commits Suicide

    © AP Photo / Domenico Stinellis
    Asia & Pacific
    According to Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department, the Gintama star apparently took his own life purpotedly by hanging.

    The world of Japanese dramas was shocked by terrible news on the 18th of July of popular actor Haruma Miura dying at 30.

    The actor was reportedly found by his staff at his home in Tokyo after he didn't show up at scheduled appointment on Saturday. He was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment but failed to regain consciousness and was pronounced dead. Police are investigating the incident as a potential suicide.

    Signed to top Japanese agency Amuse Inc., Miura made his acting debut in the drama "Agri" at the age of 7 in 1997 and achieved huge success, starring in such films and live actions as "Gokusen 3", "Koizora", "Kimi ni Todoke", "Attack on Titan", "Attack on Titan 2: End of the World", and "Gintama" which were his most prominent roles. The talented actor recently announced his upcoming projects and even a new single on his Instagram just a week ago, so many of his admirers are finding this hard to fathom.

    本日情報解禁されました。 TBS ドラマ「おカネの切れ目が恋の始まり」 略して【カネ恋】！ 今回自分が演じさせて頂くキャラクターは おもちゃ会社のドラ息子で破壊的浪費癖があるものの、ポジティブで真っ直ぐな猿渡慶太を演じます。 日に日に暑くなって参りましたが、キャスト、スタッフ一同、テレビの前の皆様に9月から、より笑って頂きたく撮影に励んでおります！ 楽しみにいていてください！ #おカネの切れ目が恋のはじまり #カネ恋 #ジレきゅん

    2nd Sg「Night Diver」の発売日が8月26日と発表になりました！ 「Night Diver」は、全３曲収録で、タイトル曲「Night Diver」は辻村有記さんが作詞作曲プロデュースを担当してくれています！さらに、僕自身が作詞作曲に初挑戦した楽曲「You & I」も収録されているので、楽しみに待っていただけたら嬉しいです。 初のショーケースライブが秋に東京と大阪で開催されることも発表されていましたが、新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大を受けて開催は中止とし、配信プラットフォームにて配信での開催となります！！ 公演情報の詳細は追って発表させて下さい🙌🏼 #nightdiver

    Loved not only by Japanese audiences, but also worldwide, Miura's death has left many fans of J-dramas and live actions in shock and grief. His name began trending worldwide after the news appeared.

