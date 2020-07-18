In the Prime of Life: Famous Japanese Actor Haruma Miura Reportedly Commits Suicide

The world of Japanese dramas was shocked by terrible news on the 18th of July of popular actor Haruma Miura dying at 30.
The actor was reportedly found by his staff at his home in Tokyo after he didn't show up at scheduled appointment on Saturday. He was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment but failed to regain consciousness and was pronounced dead. Police are investigating the incident as a potential suicide.
【速報 JUST IN 】若手の人気俳優 三浦春馬さん 自宅で死亡 自殺か 警視庁 #nhk_news https://t.co/kbTCzw1YwC— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) July 18, 2020
Signed to top Japanese agency Amuse Inc., Miura made his acting debut in the drama "Agri" at the age of 7 in 1997 and achieved huge success, starring in such films and live actions as "Gokusen 3", "Koizora", "Kimi ni Todoke", "Attack on Titan", "Attack on Titan 2: End of the World", and "Gintama" which were his most prominent roles. The talented actor recently announced his upcoming projects and even a new single on his Instagram just a week ago, so many of his admirers are finding this hard to fathom.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
2nd Sg「Night Diver」の発売日が8月26日と発表になりました！ 「Night Diver」は、全３曲収録で、タイトル曲「Night Diver」は辻村有記さんが作詞作曲プロデュースを担当してくれています！さらに、僕自身が作詞作曲に初挑戦した楽曲「You & I」も収録されているので、楽しみに待っていただけたら嬉しいです。 初のショーケースライブが秋に東京と大阪で開催されることも発表されていましたが、新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大を受けて開催は中止とし、配信プラットフォームにて配信での開催となります！！ 公演情報の詳細は追って発表させて下さい🙌🏼 #nightdiver
Loved not only by Japanese audiences, but also worldwide, Miura's death has left many fans of J-dramas and live actions in shock and grief. His name began trending worldwide after the news appeared.
I don't think I'll ever forget this smile.— YIZHANWILLPREVAIL STILL HAS FINALS🌈 (@lwjsblueballs) July 18, 2020
Rest in peace Angel.
Haruma Miura.#三浦春馬 pic.twitter.com/zDK63G3Bnb
This scene of Haruma Miura will hit me differently now. pic.twitter.com/7db4V1nYFy— ꜰᴀᴛɪᴍᴀ❤💚💙 (@hiddenheartless) July 18, 2020
I remember watching his dramas since I was in high school🥺💘— 🌸👑Lulu Hime👑🌸 (@lolo_sakura) July 18, 2020
such a talented actor and sweet person😢💘
you will be missed Miura😭💘
still can't believe it's real😭💘#三浦春馬 pic.twitter.com/t026eILRq0
Today i found out that my favorite Japanese actor passed away. I can't stop crying. I still can't believe it. Rest in Peace, Haruma Miura. :< I will always remember your warm smile. #三浦春馬 pic.twitter.com/WnPcstUTPN— cheesus french fries⊠ (@niziniziniziu) July 18, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)