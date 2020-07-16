Man Throws Shoe at South Korean President Moon While Exiting Parliament Building - Photo, Video

According to the outlet, the incident took place at about 4:30 a.m. (07:30 GMT). The man, whose surname is Chung, took off his shoe and threw it at the president, failing to hit him.
After the incident, the man, who wanted Moon, as he said, to feel "contempt and shame," was detained by the police.
경호원들 뭐했어? 총살했어야지.. 폭발물이라도 던졌으면 어떠했겠냐? '빨갱이' 외치며 문재인 대통령에게 신발 던진 초유의 사건 발생, 경호원에 체포 https://t.co/bF2lSCDdwn - @YouTube— Freeman (@cjkcsek) July 16, 2020
문재인 대통령에 신발 던진 남성 "기다렸다"...경호 허점 노출 https://t.co/F0S4PAwTQ2— 𝖳𝖺𝗒𝗅𝗈𝗋 𝖤𝗋𝗂𝗇 (최재성과 함께 알콩달콩팀) (@tay_erini) July 16, 2020
아니 이게 무슨 일이야 pic.twitter.com/HeZlRKd8QW
The reasons for his negative attitude toward Moon have not been reported.
South Korean pollster Realmeter said earlier in the week that Moon's approval rating had dropped to 48.7 percent, reaching its lowest point in four months over Seoul's controversial policies regarding the country's real estate market, North Korea and irregular workers issue.
