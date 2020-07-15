Register
19:17 GMT15 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A worker sprays disinfectant outside the new Apple flagship store in Sanlitun after an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China July 13, 2020

    Apple Blocks Hong Kong Voting App as Beijing Declares Unofficial Primary 'Illegal'

    © REUTERS / Thomas Peter
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0f/1079894902_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_de60f05aad42e6f01efc63e8696d5f93.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202007151079894983-apple-blocks-hong-kong-voting-platform-from-app-store-as-beijing-declares-primary-illegal-/

    The pro-democracy developers behind PopVote, an electronic voting platform designed for Hong Kong’s recent unofficial primary, are accusing Apple of censorship after the tech giant allegedly rejected the voting platform’s iOS version from its App Store.

    Less than a month after the passing of Beijing’s new Hong Kong national security act, more than 600,000 Hongkongers cast electronic or paper ballots in the pro-democracy opposition’s unofficial primary over the weekend.

    While the number of voters greatly exceeded organizers’ 170,000-participant projection, pro-democracy campaigners argued earlier this week that involvement in the primary - which doubled as a protest against the new national security law - could have been even higher if not for Apple’s unwillingness to approve the PopVote iOS app.

    According to organizers involved with the voting platform, an Android and iOS app were developed and sent to the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, respectively, ahead of the weekend elections. Though the Android app was quickly approved by Google, Apple rejected the version it received, citing issues with the app’s code, according to Quartz.

    Edwin Chu, an information technology advisor for the voting platform, explained to the outlet that after making the requested changes, the PopVote developers once again submitted the iOS app, but did not receive a response - even after contacting the company multiple times.

    “We think it is being censored by Apple,” Chu argued.

    Apple’s apparent decision to block PopVote from the App Store is reminiscent of the tech giant’s October 2019 removal of the HKMap Live app from its web store. At the time, Apple reportedly argued that the app, which tracked Hong Kong pro-democracy protests and provided live updates on police presences, “facilitates, enables, and encourages an activity - that is not legal.”

    Quartz reporter Mary Hui revealed on Wednesday that Apple had recently responded to the PopVote team and asked if the primary election linked to the app was “authorized by the government.”

    The developers emphasized that their app is "designed for non-government and unofficial polling as a means to measure and express public opinions in authoritarian regimes.”

    However, according to the spokesperson for the Hong Kong Liaison Office - and several other Beijing officials - the primary was not only “illegal,” but also an instance of pro-democracy Hongkongers colluding with a foreign power.

    “The goal of organiser Benny Tai and the opposition camp is to seize the ruling power of Hong Kong and ... carry out a Hong Kong version of ‘color revolution,’” the spokesperson said, as reported by Reuters. The office also alleged that the foreign power was attempting to obtain the private data of Hong Kong voters.

    Amid these allegations of collusion, PopVote’s developers articulated in their open source notes that their system was designed to "guarantee strong privacy to the voters.”

    Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam also warned pro-democracy Hongkongers that they may have violated the new security law through their participation in the primary - which she highlighted does not exist in the official Hong Kong election system.

    “If this so-called primary’s election purpose is to achieve the ultimate goal of … resisting every policy initiative of Hong Kong as their government, then it may fall into the category of subverting the state power - which is now one of the four types of offenses under the new national security law,” she said on Monday, after voting wrapped.

    By contrast, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took to Twitter on Tuesday to applaud the efforts of pro-democracy voters.

    Several tech giants and social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Google, Twitter, Signal, Zoom, Microsoft and Telegram, announced earlier this month that they will temporarily cease responding to Hong Kong government requests for data on users within the semi-autonomous city, according to Fortune.

    Apple, on the other hand, issued a statement to Bloomberg detailing that the company was still “assessing” the new law.

    “Apple has always required that all content requests from local law enforcement authorities be submitted through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty in place between the United States and Hong Kong,” the company said, noting that under the aforementioned process “the US Department of Justice reviews Hong Kong authorities’ requests for legal conformance.”

    Related:

    Pompeo Says Confident WHO’s China Probe on Coronavirus Origins Will Be ‘Whitewashed’
    India Delegates Powers to Armed Forces to Buy Weapons Up to $40 Mln Amid Standoff With China
    China Summons US Ambassador Over Move to Strip Hong Kong of Preferential Trade Status
    Trump Signs Measures Holding China Accountable for 'Repressive' Hong Kong Actions
    Netizens Drag Trump for Turning News Conference on China Into ‘Anti-Biden Monologue’
    Tags:
    Twitter, WhatsApp, Google, App store, Apple, pro-democratic demonstrators, Protest, anti-government protests, Mike Pompeo, Beijing, China, Hong Kong, Carrie Lam
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020.
    Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse