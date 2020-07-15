Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister Will Reportedly Resign Their Posts

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana will resign their posts, local media have reported.
The information has not been officially confirmed yet.
Last week, three cabinet ministers: Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong and Higher Education, Science and Innovations Minister Suvit Maesincee announced their resignation from the Palang Pracharath Party which has been leading the government coalition.
This followed a leadership change inside the party that took place last month.
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said during an interview with the Bangkok Post last week that he would choose "the most skilled people" if he decided to have a cabinet reshuffle.
MORE TO FOLLOW
