Beijing Denounces US 'Hong Kong Autonomy Act', Vows to Retaliate With Sanctions

China strongly opposed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act signed earlier by Donald Trump and expressed intentions to respond with sanctions against relevant US officials, according to the statement made by Foreign Ministry of China, cited by state-run media.
The statement stressed that any US attempts to "hinder implementation of the security law are doomed to failure", vowing to "counter foreign meddling in Hong Kong's affairs".
"The US bill maliciously denigrates the Hong Kong National Security Act, contains threats to impose sanctions on China, seriously violates international law and the basic rules of international relations, and is a gross interference in Hong Kong's affairs and in the internal affairs of China", the ministry said.
The statement responded to the recently signed US legislations that cancel Washington's preferential status for Hong Kong and punishes China for "repressive actions" towards the city.
The so-called "Hong Kong Autonomy Act" envisages sanctions against "foreign individuals and entities that materially contribute to China's failure to preserve Hong Kong's autonomy". China, however, has repeatedly stressed that Hong Kong's national security law was imposed to fight subversive and terroristic actions in the city and does nos undermine the liberties of its residents.
Beijing also constantly reiterated its position that Hong Kong affairs are exclusively internal and no foreign country can meddle.
