NYT to Move Part of Its Hong Kong Office to Seoul as Trump Ends Preferential US Treatment of City

The New York Times announced on Tuesday that it will move part of its office based in Hong Kong to Seoul, claiming that the recently imposed Hong Kong national security law "has unsettled news organizations and created uncertainty about the city’s prospects as a hub for journalism in Asia".
While the national security law was enacted last month, the statement from NYT only came after US President Donald Trump signed his new legislation that will "hold China accountable for its repressive actions". Besides, the newly signed executive law marked the end of US preferential treatment for Hong Kong.
“China’s sweeping new national security law in Hong Kong has created a lot of uncertainty about what the new rules will mean to our operation and our journalism. We feel it is prudent to make contingency plans and begin to diversify our editing staff around the region", The NYT's officials who oversee the paper’s international coverage and operations wrote in a Tuesday's memo to staff.
As the "digital team of journalists", that ensures the 24/7 coverage when their colleagues from New York and London are out, are announced to be moved to Seoul, correspondents will remain in the city to provide "coverage of the city's transformation".
“We have every intention of maintaining and even increasing our coverage of the city’s transformation, as well as using it as a window on China,” the memo said.
Along with the correspondents, the staffers from print production and marketing teams are expected to stay in Hong Kong.
