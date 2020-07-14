Australian Health Minister's Mask-Wearing Demonstration During Press Conference Goes Awry - Video

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt found himself struggling to put a mask on - just in the middle of a demonstration on how to wear them.
Addressing the press about the coronavirus situation in the country, Hunt urged the public in Victoria, one of the worst-affected territories, to wear masks if they cannot maintain social distance in public places. The minister then proceeded to demonstrate how to put the face cover on.
However, as he was adjusting the mask, it snapped off his left ear, forcing Hunt to count to three before attempting to put it on again.
Alas, the second try also went amiss as the mask fully covered his eyes. The official eventually managed to place the mask properly on his face.
The state of Victoria in Australia has been hit the worst by the coronavirus pandemic, as it is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases linked to international arrivals quarantined in hotels in Melbourne.
