UN Chief Calls for Immediate Ceasefire on Armenian-Azerbaijani Border

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by reports of exchanges of fire, including with heavy weaponry, along the Armenia-Azerbaijan international border, which reportedly resulted in fatalities. The Secretary-General urges an immediate end to the fighting and calls on all involved to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and refrain from provocative rhetoric," Dujarric said in a statement.
The UN spokesman added that Guterres reiterated his full support for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs' efforts to "address this dangerous situation and search for a peaceful, negotiated settlement to the long-standing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."
Reports of clashes on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan appeared on Sunday, and both Yerevan and Baku have accused one another of instigating the conflict along the contact line between Armenia's Tavush province and the Azerbaijani region of Tovuz.
Baku has said that four of its soldiers have died in the clashes and officials in Yerevan have said that several people on the Armenian side have suffered injuries during the violence.
