Car Bomb Explodes in Suicide Attack on Directorate of Security Office in Northern Afghanistan

Mohammad Sediq Azizi, a spokesman for Samangan's governor, told Sputnik that several militants may have entered the NDS office. He also said shots could be heard inside the building. According to Mohammad Hashim Sarwari, deputy chief for the provincial council, the blast was so powerful that it was heard miles away and damaged numerous buildings.
تازه خبر— Sada-e Azadi صدای آزادی (@SadaeAzadi) July 13, 2020
سمنګان ولایت کي چاودنه سوې او په پراخ ډول یی ملکیانو ته زیان اړولی.
پېښه نن دوشنبه سهار شاوخوا یولس بجی سوي ده
د #سمنګان د والي ویاند وايي چاودنه د ښاروالی سره نژدې سیمه کي سوی ده .
هغه وايي د پېښي د ځایه یی روغتونه ۴۰ تنه ټپیان او وژل سوی کسان لیږدولی دي.#ANDSF pic.twitter.com/YAPiQUOLg0
The gunfire started after a car bomb blast, Azizi confirmed. According to the governor's spokesman, 43 people were injured in the incident. The TOLO News broadcaster also reported that at least 43 people, including three children, were hospitalised after the explosion.
All comments
Show new comments (0)