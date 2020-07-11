Mine Blast Kills 6 Civilians, Injures 8 in Central Afghanistan

The blast took place in the Dara-e-Qiaq area, in Ghazni province’s Jaghatu district, at around 4 p. m. local time (12:00 GMT) on Saturday, according to the statement from Ghazni governor’s spokesperson Wahidullah Jamazada.
The dead and the wounded included women and children, the statement said adding that the injured were taken to Ghazni Civil Hospital.
According to Ghazni governor’s spokesperson, Taliban* insurgents were behind the Saturday roadside bomb explosion. However, no group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.
Earlier in the month, three police officers were killed in a roadside bombing in the same province, with Taliban militants claiming responsibility for the attack.
*Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
