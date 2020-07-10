Melbourne Citizens Fined $18,050 After Police Track Their Large KFC Delivery for Birthday Party

A birthday party in Melbourne, Australia, has ended up with 16 fines - $18,050 in total - for breaching the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the city.
Police were called by ambulance workers at a KFC store, who got concerned about a large home order of about 20 meals.
Shane Patton, the Victorian police commissioner, called it "absolutely ridiculous" behaviour.
"That's $26,000 [AUD] that birthday party is costing them. That's a heck of a birthday party to recall and they'll remember that one for a long time", Patton told The Guardian.
Police tracked the delivery to a townhouse where they found the partygoers trying to hide from the authorities.
Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria has recently witnessed a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, which prompted the authorities to issue a stay-at-home order for the second time. On Friday, the number of new coronavirus infections hit a daily record of 288 cases, State Premier Daniel Andrews said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)