K-Pop's Answer to Lindsay Lohan? Scandalous Han Seo-hee is in Custody After Drug Test

Former YG and Jellyfish Entertainment trainee Han Seo-hee, who was involved in a series of scandals, mostly related to marijuana use, is in police custody for violating her probation sentence.
According to media reports, Han Seo-hee tested positive for drugs after a recent unannounced urine test which the Korean Ministry of Justice conducted on 10 July.
In Korea, drug offenders are randomly tested for drugs during their probation period, and Han Seo-hee was sentenced to a suspended three year prison sentence for four years probation for smoking marijuana back in 2017, with BIGBANG's T.O.P involved.
Now that she's tested positive, probation court officials are demanding the cancellation of Han Seo-hee's suspended sentence.
In the world of K-pop, Han Seo-hee has been considered one of the most controversial figures for the past 3 years - based on her testimonies, Monsta X's Wonho and B.I. from IKON left their groups. She also caused waves by dating actress Jung Da-eun.
K-pop fans can finally feel justice for their idols now:
How problematic is Han Seo Hee, A thread: pic.twitter.com/55C9aquJ4r— itsOkayToNotBeOkay (@yourkdramaunnie) July 10, 2020
Hanbin Negative— ティアラ 🐰 (@wontokki301) July 10, 2020
Wonho Negative
Han Seo Hee Positive
Hahaha you deserve it, b**ch!!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/CAF5A0ighZ
While there are still some people who defend Han seo hee y’all keep forgetting she’s a drug addict , drug dealer , mocked someone’s physical appearance , made up rumors about idols and other bullshits. She’s not to be praised that girl is sick in head. She’s dispatch puppet— tako belle (@gnanique__) July 10, 2020
Han Seo Hee's jail outfit is soooooo lit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1WBqmb2jJa— 𓍼𝘼𝙡𝙙𝙧𝙞𝙣²⁴ʰ𓍯| 𝙈𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙚 𝘼𝙐 📌 (@Aldsebong) July 10, 2020
Love to see this 😂😂😂😂 'namo Han Seo Hee ✌➖☝#HanSeoHeeGoingToJailParty #hanseoheekarma pic.twitter.com/7wxiw8vPUF— Ji Sarang Haru (@sarangVIP) July 10, 2020
this is han seo hee accusing idols for using drugs pic.twitter.com/d7kH5pR2L6— who you ♡ (@leetoryy) July 10, 2020
