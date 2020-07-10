1 Billion Views: EXO-SC Shares Colourful Retro MV Teaser Ahead of New Album

Two members of EXO - Chanyeol and Sehun, appear in the new disco-style song.

SM Entertainment's official accounts on social networks were filled on 10 July with a music video (MV) teaser for the lead track “1 Billion Views” from the sub-unit EXO-CS, featuring MOON. Full of retro vibes and offering a strong funky summer taste, it hints at the bright colourful songs which fans can expect from the full album once it debuts.

The unit consisted of two EXO rappers, Chanyeol and Sehun, who have already shared the MV “Telephone” with the world, featuring the famous Korean band 10 cm and Dynamic Duo’s Gaeko, who also participated in the previous EXO-SC mini-album “What a life”.

The MV was followed by numerous photo teasers presenting stylish visuals of the two artists.

​The duo also treated fans to teaser MVs for the solo songs from the upcoming album featuring each member; each had its own unique mood, reflecting the styles of the individual artists.

The whole album will feature 9 songs and will be released on 13 July.

EXO-L (the official name for the fans of EXO) are impatiently waiting for the release.

The different gener of songs in 1 Billion Views album proves that this album gonna be a masterpiece, the album is so diverse with amazing songs. EXO SC really proving how talented they are, I really can't wait to listen to the whole album. — ¹ᵇS 🖤 (@kaiyeolsite) July 10, 2020

Love me right 💘 1 billion view💚 pic.twitter.com/MFXBNnZX9u — 쪼 (@zzo__yo) July 10, 2020

Seriously, they really are serving us everything. Telephone makes you feel giddy, Nothin' is melancholic, On Me brings out the hoe in you while 1 Billion Views makes you feel nostalgic. #1BillionViewsMVTeaser#세훈찬열_10억뷰_티저공개

@weareoneEXO — ¹ᵇbea 🌈 (@mysehuniverse) July 10, 2020

SO EXCITING OMG CAN'T WAIT FOR SECHAN AND 1 BILLION VIEWS!!! WE GONNA GET YOU TO 1 BILLION VIEWS ✊🏻❤️😭🥳 pic.twitter.com/6n71epN62y — 백현이/큐티 🍬 (@qtpiebyunbaek) July 10, 2020