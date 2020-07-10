First Launch of Chinese Kuaizhou-11 Rocket Fails, Reports Suggest

According to the media outlet, the rocket suffered a failure at 12.17 p.m. local time (04:17 GMT) as a result of a malfunction during the flight.
An investigation into the incident is underway, the news agency added, providing no further details.
The first launch of Kuaizhou-11 (KZ-11) solid-fueled carrier rocket failed at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 12:17 p.m. on July 10. pic.twitter.com/U4rH2FTrqz— Sasi (@sasikrr) July 10, 2020
Kuaizhou is a family of Chinese orbital launch vehicles, designed to be mainly used in commercial launches and bringing satellites to the low Earth orbit.
