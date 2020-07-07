Bus Carrying Students Crashes Into Reservoir in Southwest China - Video

A bus carrying students has crashed into the Hongshan Reservoir in China’s Guizhou Province, the Global Times reported on Tuesday. The number of casualties is currently unknown; a rescue operation is underway.
According to the Emergency Management Department of Guizhou Province, 19 fire trucks, 21 rescue boats, and 97 rescuers (including 17 divers) rushed to scene.
The Anshun City Emergency Management Office has said that some of the people who fell into the water have been taken to hospital for treatment, but did not specify the numbers.
The incident comes as China is holding its annual 'gaokao' university entrance exam that was originally scheduled for June but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
All comments
Show new comments (0)