Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia - USGS

An earthquake of 6.6 magnitude has struck off the coast of Indonesia, the US Geological Survey said on Monday.
Prelim M6.6 Earthquake Java Sea Jul-06 22:54 UTC, updates https://t.co/GIbVMfjafR— USGSted (@USGSted) July 6, 2020
The Indonesian geophysical institute BMKG put the quake's magnitude at 6.1.
#Gempa Mag:6.1, 07-Jul-20 05:54:44 WIB, Lok:6.12 LS,110.55 BT (53 km BaratLaut JEPARA-JATENG), Kedlmn:578 Km, tdk berpotensi tsunami #BMKG pic.twitter.com/bTzxkVaKAL— BMKG (@infoBMKG) July 6, 2020
There has been no further information concerning possible casualties or damage resulting from the quake. No tsunami warning was issued.
According to the Richter magnitude scale, earthquakes starting with a 6.0 magnitude are considered "strong" and can cause moderate to strong damage to poor structures.
