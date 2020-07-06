Register
13:16 GMT06 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Triumph of Death

    Fears Over Second 'Panda Pandemic' Grow But Should You Worry About China's Bubonic Plague Cases?

    © Wikipedia / Pieter Bruegel the Elder
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107980/93/1079809327_0:302:2126:1497_1200x675_80_0_0_53d97c8f6eb421816f61182c63b25a89.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202007061079808032-fears-over-second-panda-pandemic-grow-but-should-you-worry-about-chinas-bubonic-plague-cases/

    The new cases of one of the world's deadliest pandemic has rattled social media and raised concerns of authorities, but according to data, modern cases are rather common and have been reported across the world, it has been revealed.

    Concerns over a fresh pandemic have surfaced after a 15-year-old resident in China's Inner Mongolia was hospitalised on Sunday for contracting the bubonic plague after consuming marmot meat.

    China has issued a Level 3 alert across the region, the second-lowest on a four-tier system, and alerted residents to report suspected cases.

    ​The disease comes as governments have begun easing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, which first erupted in Wuhan in 2019 and spread globally, resulting in over 11m cases and nearly 535,000 deaths to date, according to figures.

    Sputnik takes a look at the bubonic plague, its origins and affect on the world from antiquity to present.

    The Plague: Spread, Symptoms and Treatment

    According to the World Health Organisation, the plague spreads via fleas, infected tissue, fluids and respiratory droplets from animals and humans infected with the Yersinia pestis bacteria, and exists in three form, or Bubonic, Septicemic and Pneumonic.

    The bubonic plague, which is usually transmitted from infected fleas, results in fever, headache, weakness and malaise as well as numerous swollen, painful lymph nodes across the body known as buboes.

    Evacuees from Wuhan, China after their arrival at a military base in Wroclaw, Poland
    © AP Photo / Arek Rataj
    Level Three Alert Issued in China's Inner Mongolia as Herder Contracts Bubonic Plague - Local Media
    But without sufficient antibiotic treatment, the bacteria can spread in the body, resulting in the latter two forms.

    Septicemic plague causes similar symptoms along with shock and bleeding into the skin and vital organs. Skin and other tissues become necrotic, with tissue death near the nose, fingers, and toes, and blood clots spreading in the body.

    Septicemic plague is also transmitted from infected animals or flea bites.

    The pneumonic plague is the deadliest form with 100 percent death rates with or without treatment, with patients facing common symptoms along with shortness of breath, cough, chest pain and bloody mucous, leading to respiratory failure.

    Pneumonic plague is the only form transmitted from person to person via droplets released while breathing or coughing.

    The disease is 30 to 100 percent fatal, but treatment with the antibiotic streptomycin as well as gentamicin and fluoroquinolone greatly increases survival rates, studies show. There is no vaccine for the disease.

    The Black Death: Antiquity To Modern Day

    According to data, the plague is found everywhere in the world except Oceania, with most post-1990 cases prevalent in Madagascar, Democratic Republic of Congo and Peru, among several others.

    But 3,248 cases and 584 deaths were reported globally to date, according to WHO figures.

    According to a major study in 2010 tracing the origins of the pandemic, three waves of the plague appeared in history, with the first hitting the Byzantine Empire under Emperor Justinian, which killed half of Europe's population in the 6th century.

    But the second and deadliest was the Black Death from 1347 to 1351, resulting in over 50m deaths in Europe, or roughly one-third the population at the time, with estimates up to 200m deaths globally.

    Historians believe the disease originated in Asia near China and spread to Crimea via Mongolian trading ships and later, to Italy on Genoese ships with infected rats on board.

    While the disease likely originated in China, it had "nothing to do with its people or crowded cities", Dr Mark Achtman of the University College Cork in Ireland said, adding the disease likely resided in rodents such as marmots and volves.

    But scientists dispute claims of the plague's Asian origins as "genomic data from early outbreaks in western Russia have thus far been elusive", a 2019 study found.

    The third wave of the plague began in China's Yunnan province around 1894, affecting Hong Kong and numerous shipping routes, the study revealed, adding the plague later reached Hawaii and San Francisco at the end of the 19th century.

    To date the plague has been reported in western regions of the United States, with an average of seven plague cases being reported in the country a year from 2000 to 2018 and 1,006 cases from 1900 to 2012, CDC figures reveal.

    US cases are normally found in "rural and semi-rural areas of the western United States", namely in New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado, namely where homes handle "various ground squirrels, chipmunks and wood rats" as well as other rodents.

    ​California and the Sierra Nevada mountains and foothills were hit by an plague outbreak in 2015 with a reported spike of 16 cases, prompting Yosemite National Park to issue warnings at "campgrounds, restrooms, and bulletin boards".

    "If you have handled a wild animal or think you may have been bitten by fleas and are showing symptoms of plague contact a healthcare provider and inform them that you may have been exposed to plague. If you see any sick or dead wild animals, please report them to Yosemite staff," the California National Park Service announced at the time.

    Related:

    The Louvre in Paris Opens Doors to Visitors After Being Closed for 3 Months Due to COVID-19 - Video
    Goldman Sachs Upgrades Forecast for US Economy In Surge of Optimism Over COVID-19 Vaccine Hopes
    Level Three Alert Issued in China's Inner Mongolia as Herder Contracts Bubonic Plague - Local Media
    Another Suspected Case of Bubonic Plague Reportedly Identified in Western Mongolia
    Tags:
    pandemic, plague, pneumonic plague, Bubonic plague
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Australian Prime Minister John Howard (L) kisses the head of his grandson, Angus Howard-McDonald (C) who is being held by daughter Melanie (R) at the Coalition campaign launch in Brisbane, 12 November 2007. Australian Prime Minister John Howard is headed for a landslide defeat at elections next week, according to an opinion poll released 12 November which showed the opposition surging ahead. The centre-left Labor Party gained two percentage points over the past week to extend its lead over Howard's conservative Liberal-National coalition to 55 percent against 45 percent, the Newspoll showed.
    My God, Help Me to Survive This Deadly Love: Most Memorable Kisses of Top Political Figures
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse