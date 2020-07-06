China, India Agree to Complete Troop Pullback From Disputed Border as Soon as Possible

Troops from the two countries have faced off in a series of tense standoffs occasionally degenerating into hand-to-hand melee combat since May over the disputed Pangong Lake region between Ladakh and the Tibet Autonomous Region, and territories near the border between Tibet and Sikkim.

China and India have agreed to ensure a complete disengagement of troops in the disputed border areas as soon as possible, the foreign ministries of both countries confirmed on Monday.

India's Ministry of External Affairs said Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi were said to have discussed the situation by telephone on Sunday, engaging in a "frank and in-depth exchange of views" and agreeing to the prompt disengagement of border troops along the Line of Actual Control in place since the Sino-Indian War of 1962.

According to an Indian readout of the agreed upon measures, the two sides agreed to "ensure at the earliest complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and transparency." Both sides agreed to "complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously" and to "ensure a phased and stepwise de-escalation" of tensions in the border area.

"They reaffirmed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control and should not take any unilateral action to alter the status quo and work together to avoid any incident in the future that could disturb peace and tranquility in border areas," the statement added.

Sunday's talks were said to have been Doval and Wang's first contact since the start of the conflict in May, with Beijing and New Delhi communicating via multiple other channels amid the tensions.

The affirmation of intent follows reports by the Indian army earlier Monday that Chinese troops had been seen withdrawing from the contested Himalayan valley which saw brutal hand-to-hand fighting last month.

The 2020 China-India border conflict has led to the deaths of up to 20 Indian troops and the injury of over 70 others, with India estimating Chinese losses at 43 casualties. Several servicemen from both sides were also said to have been captured and later released.

