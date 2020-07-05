Thai Police Detain Woman From Russia Over Suspected Murder of Infant Daughter, Reports Say

According to The Pattaya News outlet, police responded to a call of eyewitnesses who said a woman jumped out of a window from the third floor in one of the condos in the city's north at around 2 p.m. (07:00 GMT).
Police then forced their way into Efimova's apartment and found the girl killed, her body wrapped in towels and covered with the dismantled toilet, the report continued.
Law enforcement also found two plastic bags with white powder, presumably illegal drugs, and sent it to further testing, it was reported.
Police detained the woman over suspected murder and placed her in a hospital to recover from injuries, after which she will be questioned over the matter.
